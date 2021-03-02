Ethiopia: Adwa Victory Symbolizes Ethiopians' Unity During Dark Times

analysis

Adwa victory is a clear manifestation of Ethiopians' unbreakable unity during dark times, said politicians .

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Tigistu Awolu, a politician, said despite some political parties' interest to serve their self-interest, Ethiopians are distinct in putting their national interest first.

"In what could be said the sense of modern Adwa, Ethiopians have stood unified when the country's sovereignty was put at risk by TPLF Junta," he said.

This has been once again proven true during the attack against the Ethiopian National Defense forces' (ENDF) northern command. Similarly, Ethiopians at home and abroad also rallied behind the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, he underscored.

On his part ,Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) Communication Affairs Director Zelalem Workagegnehu said today is the right time for all Ethiopians, be they are political parties, ordinary citizenry, diplomats, ambassadors and others have to move in unison to defend the national interests of their country as their forefathers and foremothers did at the battle of Adwa to keep the sovereignty of their country.

He noted that the triumph against invaders had been possible because of the national integrity of all citizens from corner to corner despite internal political differences.

Zelalem also said: "We have relatively organized institutions to abort the current mindboggling issues which are basically raised from allied external forces and internal militants."

"There is great misconception of national sovereignty. Some see sovereignty as territorial subject, while others define it in different way. For us, as EZEMA, sovereignty in this time is a matter of defending national interest from both internal and external antagonists," he said.

He said: "Internal division and aggressive approaches are likely to give leeway for external intervention , thus all have to be conscious of national interests and hallmarks of sovereignty like that of Victory of Adwa."