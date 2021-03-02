Ethiopia: Russian Federation Congratulates Ethiopia On 125th Adwa Victory Marking

ADDIS ABABA - The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ethiopia has congratulated Ethiopia and Ethiopians and wishes the country a prosperous future.

Expressing his hearty feeling upon the celebration of the Adwa Victory, Amb. E.TEREKHIN said, "I am happy to take this opportunity to congratulate the Government and the people of Ethiopia on the 125th anniversary of the glorious Victory of Adwa. On this day in 1896, Ethiopia managed to defend its independence, its sovereignty in a fierce fight against colonialism."

He also accentuated that not only the victory has proved the power of Ethiopian people and Ethiopian leadership of that time, but it had also paved the way for the fight for independence in other African countries, inspired the whole continent, turned Ethiopia into an icon of liberty for African people.

He further stated the fact that Russia was on the side of the Ethiopian brothers in this battle makes me especially proud. "Our country has always objected colonial aspirations of European powers and without hesitation supported this just struggle of Ethiopia. Russian military officers and medics have provided their fair assistance to Ethiopian soldiers' not in word but indeed."

The Victory of Adwa demonstrated importance of people's unity and solidarity for achievement of common goals. It remains an eternal lesson of history for modern and future generations, he added.

"On this solemn occasion, I am expressing my best wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Ethiopia," expressed E.TEREKHIN.