Nigeria: FCTA Decries Assault of Health Workers By Patients' Relatives

2 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The FCT Hospital Management Board (HMB) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has decried incessant attacks on health workers in its hospitals by relatives of patients.

Acting General Manager, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Francis Alu, who spoke with reporters in his office, said misunderstandings usually ensue when relatives think they can actually tell doctors how to treat their patients.

He also lamented that when the cases end up in police stations or courts, they drag on for a long time, distracting the health workers from concentrating on their professional jobs.

"Our health workers in the hospitals should be allowed to give out their best; it is wrong for those that come with patients to hospital to decide how the patients should be treated.

"They have to be patient with the health workers because of the number of patients they always attend to. It is always better to be calm and wait for a professional to come and do the right thing than ask him or her to do what is against the standards," he said.

According to him, patients and their relatives are free to walk to the Chief Medical Director's office and complain, if he or she has a challenge.

He explained that despite the increasing number of patients in the hospitals, the doctors are doing their best, which deserves praise not attacks.

Alu said the health workers are well trained and must be allowed to work in line with laid down rules and regulations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.