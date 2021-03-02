Tunisia: Mechichi Announces Ministerial Working Session On Unemployed Doctors

2 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi announced the holding of a ministerial working session on unemployed doctoral graduates next Friday.

At his meeting Monday with doctoral researcher Fethi Missaoui who recently participated in the sit-in of unemployed doctors, the Prime Minister said this issue is among the priorities of the Executive, promising to find "concrete" solutions.

"The real wealth of Tunisia lies in its human capital," Mechichi was quoted as saying in a Prime Ministry statement.

This Friday's ministerial session will focus on measures announced during the Prime Minister's visit to the sit-in of unemployed doctors.

Emphasis will also be placed on ways to increase the number of hires, in coordination with public companies and institutions that include research laboratories, the same press release reads.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

