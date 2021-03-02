Zimbabwe: Eyestone Residents Get Clean Water

2 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Residents of Eyestone Farm in Waterfalls now have water following the drilling of a borehole by Trek Petroleum after Harare City Council failed to supply them with water.

Harare South legislator, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa, who officially commissioned the borehole, urged other local companies to emulate Trek Petroleum.

"We are happy to see companies partnering in social responsibility projects, other companies should also participate to improve the economy and the betterment of our country," said Cde Mnangagwa.

In an interview on the sidelines of handover of the borehole to the community, Trek Petroleum customer relations and marketing manager Mrs Sharon Mtawarira said their efforts were aimed at uplifting the communities they operate in.

"As part of corporate social responsibility, we make sure that community members benefit from our services, community members can now access clean water which will help improve overall health and sanitation for everyone. Moreover we have seen a high number of cases where children perished when crossing Seke Road in search of water from the Trek Service Station," said Ms Mtawarira.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

