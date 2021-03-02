Zimbabwe: Vaccination Goes to Prisons

2 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has launched the first phase of the vaccination programme where its workforce will receive the voluntary Sinopharm jabs.

The development follows Government's decision last week to have frontline workers vaccinated under phase one of the programme.

On the second phase, ZPCS will roll out the programme to over 21 000 inmates in jails across the country. The ZPCS command element yesterday was the first to be vaccinated, as they sought to lead from the front.

Speaking after receiving his dose, ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu urged others to be vaccinated.

"If we do not participate as prison officers, other people will not follow because uniformed forces should lead by example. I am excited to receive this vaccination, so let's all get vaccinated and avoid listening to falsehoods circulating about the vaccine because vaccines are essential in combating harmful infections that may cause diseases", said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

ZPCS Director of Health Services, Senior Assistant Commissioner Dr Evidence Gaka, strongly recommended members of the ZPCS to consider taking up the vaccine.

"Every medicine has a side effect but we should look at the benefits of the vaccine and avoid misinformation that is found on internet because some sites do not give people correct information," said Senior Asst Comm Dr Gaka.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza applauded Government for providing the vaccines.

Mrs Mabhiza took advantage of the occasion to get her jab.

Other senior officers who were vaccinated include Deputy Commissioner Generals Shepherd Mpofu, Manetswa Christina Manhivi, Social Ndanga and Dr Granisia Musango.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

