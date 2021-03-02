Zimbabwe: Statement On Revised Lockdown

document

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) welcomes the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations by President E.D.Mnangagwa in his address to the nation.

We also back the President in his call to guard against complacency lest the nation loses ground in the fight against the pandemic.

For the informal traders, the reopening of food markets and in particular the lifting of exemption letter requirements is a most welcome development as most informal traders and vendors were facing difficulty in going about their business.

Other measures in today's address are the review of curfew hours of 10 PM to 5.30 AM, reopening of restaurants and bars for takeaways as well as restoring of intercity travel.

As an organisation, VISET commits itself to the advocacy of all W.H.O. COVID-19 protocols by informal traders and greater society and will ensure that their membership is adequately equipped to carry out this role in the fulfilment of their livelihoods.

Source: Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)