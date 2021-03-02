Zimbabwe: Man Jailed Over Botched Fish Deal

2 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Admore Mbonda

A Kariba kapenta fish dealer has been jailed for an effective nine months for defrauding a Harare woman of US$990 in a botched Kapenta fish deal.

Josiah Kadzora (37) of Heights Drive, Kariba, appeared before Kariba magistrate Mr Tafadzwa Mhlanga last week facing a fraud charge.

Kadzora appeared before the same court last year on similar charges but escaped jail after the then presiding magistrate gave him an option to pay a fine.

He was not so lucky this time around when magistrate Mr Mhlanga slapped him with a 12 months' jail term but set aside three months on condition he pays back the US$990.

Prosecutor Mr Phillip Urayai told the court that in February 2019, Ms Thandiwe Marange of Highfield, Harare, met Kadzora in Nyamhunga township in Kariba and gave him US$990 to buy 5x30kg bags of dried Kapenta. Kadzora was supposed to send the Kapenta to Harare using Swift transport but failed to deliver as promised and converted the cash to own use. The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest. Nothing was recovered.

