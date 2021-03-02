Zimbabwe: Huawei Partners Netone

Herald Reporter

A Chinese multinational technology company -- Huawei -- has partnered NetOne to upgrade mobile network services aimed at improving efficiency in mobile broadband as the country focuses on new technology in a project that is expected to employ over 1 500 people.

The two companies are exploiting the good bilateral relations that exist between Zimbabwe and China as well inculcating the economic blueprint -- National Development Strategy 1 championed by President Mnangagwa of private sector led growth. The US$400 000 project is expected to commence soon with the required equipment procured by the Chinese conglomerate already in the country ahead of the commencement of the project early this month.

Huawei accounts manager Mr Jeckie Jiang said the project is mainly focused on improving communication security and improving the general service level of telecoms mostly in remote areas.

Mr Jiang said the Government of Zimbabwe was committed to provide access to the Internet, from the civil society to the government, rural and urban schools in different communities.

"We have partnered with Netone company to upgrade the network speed as well as improving mobile broadband speed especially in remote areas. During the implementation of the NetOne Phase II project, the network planning covers remote mountainous areas. In some remote areas, only NetOne provides services which achieves good social benefits and public recognition," said Mr Jiang.

"The government attaches great importance to NetOne's investment in mobile networks and communications infrastructure. This ensures communication security and improves the general service level of telecoms," he said.

Mr Jiang said the partnership is a culmination of the existing good bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China in various aspects, China has come in a strong way in helping Zimbabwe fight the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccine donations as well as equipment to respond to the virus.

He said the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Companies were playing a critical role in economic and social development.

"With the strong support of the two parties, The MBB Phase 111 project will be delivered efficiently, and will become a benchmark for further cooperation between the two parties in related fields," he said.

"Zimbabwe was one of two African countries that China donated the covid-19 vaccine to, this shows the good cooperation and friendship between these two countries.

"Besides, The Chinese government has always given strong support to Zimbabwe's communications infrastructure construction. In addition to providing financial assistance, the Chinese government has actively encouraged the outstanding Chinese ICT enterprises to develop in Zimbabwe.

"With participating in the construction of communications and national information projects, the Chinese government has also cultivated relevant professionals for Zimbabwe to achieve good cooperation," said Mr Jiang.

"A certain number of local technical and engineering people will be employed during the construction and maintenance phases of the project. The implementation of the local subcontracting works will help to improve local employment and provide more jobs. At the same time, the wide application of the network will also promote the exchange and cultivation of talents, improve the employment ability and level," he added.