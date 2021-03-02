Zimbabwe: Politburo Meeting Tomorrow

ZANU PF will tomorrow hold its Politburo meeting at the party's headquarters.

In a statement yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 3rd March 2021 (tomorrow) at the Home of the People's Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hrs," he said.

All members are expected to be seated by 9.45am.