Zimbabwe: Lowest Paid Mine Worker to Get $22 000

Business Reporter

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) has acceded to mine workers' request for an upward review of workers' remuneration and awarded a 22 percent increment backdated to January.

The increment will see the lowest paid mine worker earning $22 000 and will be effective from the first quarter of the year.

The Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ), the umbrella body representing mine workers in the country, confirmed the development in a statement. The increment comes on the back of the New Dispensation having expressed its desire to see communities and employees benefiting from the proceeds of mining operations taking place in the country.

President Mnangagwa himself, has made it clear that he wants see more and more gainful employment being created under the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra. In a statement, AMWUZ said it was committed to continue negotiating in good faith to ensure sector employees are well remunerated.

"The General Secretary of the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ), Mr Gideon Chirwa is pleased to advise its members and the Mining industry at large that following to extensive negotiations between the association and the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, a wage/salary increase of 22 percent was agreed for the first quarter backdated to the 1st of January 2021," said AMWUZ in a statement.

"This increase will see the least paid worker earning a minimum of $22 000. The association wishes to assure the mining sector of its commitment to improved welfare of all the workers within the sector.

"The association will keep on engaging in good faith all relevant stakeholders wherever necessary from time to time for the betterment of all the workers," said AMWUZ.

The mining sector is a key anchor of the economy as it accounts for a sizable chunk of the country's formal workforce. Besides its leading role in employment creation, it also contributes significantly in foreign currency earnings through exports.

President Mnangagwa has set the sector a leading role in contributing to the attainment of vision 2030 by which the country should attain upper middle income economy status.