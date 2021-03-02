Zimbabwe: Tino's Brother Happy With Striker's Progress

Senior Sports Reporter

TINO KADEWERE'S brother, Prosper, says the Warriors star's career is on the right course and he is evolving into a fine team player.

The Zimbabwe international last scored for his Lyon on January 24, against St-Etienne, when he grabbed a brace.

However, nine goals and three assists still represent a successful start to life in the French top-flight league for Kadewere.

On Sunday Lyon drew 1-1 against Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Lyon are sitting in third place, on the table, with 56 points, three points behind leaders Lille, who have 59 points.

The three-point gap means Lyon are firmly in the race for the league title, and a return to the Champions League, which they missed this season.

Kadewere played 87 minutes, in the match on Sunday, before being replaced by Islam Slimani.

"Of course, he has not been scoring but the performance, it remains top class," said Proper.

"He still performing well, he is playing and he is maturing, he is now becoming a team player.

"It's not all about scoring, but the performance, what you put in the team, I think, that's what matters most."

Kadewere is part of the provisional squad, named by coach Zdravko Logarusic, for the final two AFCON qualifiers this month. The Warriors take on neighbours, the Zebras of Botswana and Zambia's Chipolopolo, in their last two Group H games.

They first take on Botswana, away from home on March 25, before they host Zambia four days later.