Angola: Covid-19 - More Than 20 Million in UK Have Had First Jab

28 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

London — More than 20 million people in the UK have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "huge national achievement" and said "every jab makes a difference in our battle against Covid".

The latest government figures show 20,089,551 people in the UK have now had a first dose, while 796,132 have had a second.

The government is aiming to offer all adults a first jab by the end of July.

But the head of NHS Providers - which represents hospital trusts in England - warned there was "a long way to go".

"We're not even close to half way through this programme," said Chris Hopson. "And there's a further challenge: to design a workforce model to enable us to do this year in year out."

While he welcomed the milestone, he added: "As we set out in our recent briefing, we need to see more progress on vaccines, lower Covid-19 case numbers, much less pressure on the NHS and plans in place to contain future outbreaks before easing restrictions.

"Now is not the time to let down our guard."

The government's next target is to offer a first dose to all over-50s by 15 April, as well as people aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions and unpaid carers for disabled and elderly people.

After that, people will be prioritised by age group.

There are no plans yet to vaccinate children, although trials have been announced to test the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on children.

From Monday, nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 in England will start receiving letters inviting them to book their vaccine.

Mr Johnson said on Twitter that the 20 million milestone was "a testament to the tireless work of NHS staff, volunteers, the armed forces and many more".

"I urge everyone to get the jab when called," he added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said it was "a magnificent achievement for the country" and the vaccine was "our route out".

According to the figures published on Sunday, the 20 million milestone was reached after a further 407,503 jabs were administered in one day.

The figures include: 17.1 million first doses given in England, 1.6 million first doses in Scotland, 923,615 first doses in Wales and 520,996 first doses in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, NHS England said people in the 60-63 age bracket would start receiving letters on Monday explaining how to book a jab through the national booking service, with those aged 50 to 60 set to be invited "shortly".

It said the vaccine rollout was gaining "fresh momentum", with medical director Prof Stephen Powis urging anyone who had been invited to take up the offer.

"It doesn't matter when you were invited you can still come forward and protect yourself and others," he said.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said vaccine supplies are expected to increase in March, adding: "We're planning for further acceleration as we head towards Easter."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "huge national achievement" and said "every jab makes a difference in our battle against Covid".

The latest government figures show 20,089,551 people in the UK have now had a first dose, while 796,132 have had a second.

The government is aiming to offer all adults a first jab by the end of July.

But the head of NHS Providers - which represents hospital trusts in England - warned there was "a long way to go".

"We're not even close to half way through this programme," said Chris Hopson. "And there's a further challenge: to design a workforce model to enable us to do this year in year out."

While he welcomed the milestone, he added: "As we set out in our recent briefing, we need to see more progress on vaccines, lower Covid-19 case numbers, much less pressure on the NHS and plans in place to contain future outbreaks before easing restrictions.

"Now is not the time to let down our guard."

The government's next target is to offer a first dose to all over-50s by 15 April, as well as people aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions and unpaid carers for disabled and elderly people.

After that, people will be prioritised by age group.

There are no plans yet to vaccinate children, although trials have been announced to test the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on children.

From Monday, nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 in England will start receiving letters inviting them to book their vaccine.

Mr Johnson said on Twitter that the 20 million milestone was "a testament to the tireless work of NHS staff, volunteers, the armed forces and many more".

"I urge everyone to get the jab when called," he added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said it was "a magnificent achievement for the country" and the vaccine was "our route out".

According to the figures published on Sunday, the 20 million milestone was reached after a further 407,503 jabs were administered in one day.

The figures include: 17.1 million first doses given in England, 1.6 million first doses in Scotland, 923,615 first doses in Wales and 520,996 first doses in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, NHS England said people in the 60-63 age bracket would start receiving letters on Monday explaining how to book a jab through the national booking service, with those aged 50 to 60 set to be invited "shortly".

It said the vaccine rollout was gaining "fresh momentum", with medical director Prof Stephen Powis urging anyone who had been invited to take up the offer.

"It doesn't matter when you were invited you can still come forward and protect yourself and others," he said.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said vaccine supplies are expected to increase in March, adding: "We're planning for further acceleration as we head towards Easter."

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.