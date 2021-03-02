Angola: Girabola 2020/21 - Ferrovia Do Huambo Back to Wins

28 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — Ferrovia do Huambo defeated Académica do Lobito by 1-0, in the 13th round match of "Girabola2020/2021", after three consecutive rounds without a win.

In the last few rounds, the team conceded two defeats away against Recreativo da Caála (0-2) and Petro de Luanda (0-3), and a home draw against Progresso do Sambizanga.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Gepson, at 28 minutes, when he deflected the ball with his head from a corner kick.

Despite the victory and the dominance of the game, Ferrovia do Huambo proved unable to convert the opportunities created into goal after missing several goal chances.

Ferrovia do Huambo stay in the sixth position with 19 points, Academica do Lobito are in seventh position with 17 points.

Ferrovia face Sporting de Cabinda, while Académica do Lobito will host Cuando Cubango FC in the 14th round.

