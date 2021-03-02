Angola: State Minister Encourages Police-Population Partnership

Luanda — Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic Pedro Sebastião has encouraged the National Police (PN) to work with community on ensuring order and public tranquility.

Addressing a ceremony, ahead of national police anniversary on Sunday, Pedro Sebastião said that it was the time to call on the staff to promote the actions that foster growing affection to people and live up to the motto: "For order and peace at the service of the Nation".

On behalf of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Minister of State called for combined work of the PN to the public institutions, the supervision and inspection bodies, to counter criminal practices.

Addressing a ceremony, attended by PN's commander-general, Paulo de Almeida, Pedro Sebastião pointed to the technical and professional training of staff as the way forward.

He expressed hope that the implementation of "Our police station" project, in the communities will result in better service to the population and speed up the solution to public security concerns.

As for the date, the Minister of State Pedro Sebastião considered it a landmark of reflection and action for the country, stressing that in four decades the corporation knew to adapt to different challenges.

In turn, the police general commander, Paulo de Almeida, said the participation of the staff in securing world events and our continent has earned the admiration and confidence of the countries and international organisations.

According to him, this admiration and confidence have stimulated proposals for participation in United Nations and African Union peacekeeping missions.

He referred that at the collective level the National Police have done a good job. But he acknowledged that there are members who still tarnish the name of the corporation.

"We must not confuse the tree with the forest, the attitude of one or some members must not be confused with the suitability of this great corporation," he warned.

