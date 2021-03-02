Angola: Sporting De Cabinda Seek to Stun 1º De Agosto At Home

1 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sporting de Cabinda will seek to stun the defending champions 1º de Agosto at home in the 13th round match of the national first division football championship (Girabola2021) to take place on Monday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

Sporting de Cabinda are not favorites to beat the champions, however, they have already beat other great Angolan giant teams.

The team that usually fight for maintenance in the top football competition, beat Interclube 1-0 in the 7th round and the 15-time champions Petro de Luanda by 3-0 in the 11th round.

1. º de Agosto are currently in the 14th place with 9 points having eight games in hand, while Sporting de Cabinda are at the bottom of the table with 7pts and four games to be played.

The championship is led by Petro de Luanda with 25 points, followed by FC Bravos do Maquis 23pts and Interclube 22 pts.

Games already played in the 13th round:

Saturday

Recreativo do Libolo - Interclube (0-0, em Calulo)

Baixa de Cassanje - Santa Rita de Cassia (2-0, 1.º de Maio)

Sunday

Sagrada Esperança - Recreativo da Caála (1-1, Dundo)

Bravos do Maquis - Wiliete (2-1, Mundunduleno)

Desportivo da Huíla - Progresso Sambizanga (0-1, Ferroviário)

Ferroviário do Huambo - Académica do Lobito (1-0, Kurikutelas)

Cuando Cubango FC - Petro de Luanda (0-2, Eucaliptos)

