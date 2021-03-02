Angola: Girabola2020/21 - Sagrada Esperança Title Race Delayed After Draw

Dundo — Sagrada Esperança march to the title of the national first division football championship has been delayed after the team drew 1-1 with Recreativo da Caála on Sunday in the 13th round match and fell behind in the title contest.

Sagrada Esperança are in fourth position with 19 points, in a competition led by Petro de Luanda with 25 points, followed by FC Bravos do Maquis (23 pts) and Interclube (22).

Recreativo da Caála are fifth placed with 19.

