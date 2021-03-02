South Africa: Western Cape Treasury Releases Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report

press release

Procurement Disclosure Report reveals R1,92 billion spent on Covid-19; new quarterly report launched

We are pleased to publish the eighth edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report by Provincial Treasury which affirms our commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape.

This edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report confirms that to date R1,92 billion has been committed towards Covid-19 related expenditure across departments and public entities in the 2020/21 financial year in the Western Cape.

For the period 1 April 2020 to 31 January 2021, provincial departments' total Covid-19 expenditure was R1,917 billion, while provincial public entities spent R3,01 million.

A total of R907,69 million, or 47.26%, of all Covid-19 expenditure by provincial departments and public entities was spent with small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs), which exceeds the national target of 30%.

Total Covid-19 procurement expenditure for January 2021 amounted to R66,22 million, of which R66,19 million was spent by provincial departments and R30 369.11 by public entities.

This month we also published the first of our quarterly Procurement Disclosure Reports which provides an in-depth analysis of Covid-19 expenditure by transaction, commodity and supplier for each Western Cape government department and entity for the period 01 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Monthly reporting on all Covid-19 procurement expenditure transactions is available via the National Treasury Covid-19 dashboard with a summary report provided by the Provincial Treasury in the Procurement Disclosure Report.

To access the dashboard and the Procurement Disclosure Reports, visit: www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/procurement-disclosure-report.