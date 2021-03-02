South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Visits Vaccine Storage Facility, 2 Mar

1 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will visit the Biovac Institute in Gauteng tomorrow, 2 March 2021 at 15h00.

The visit follows a decision by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines, chaired by the Deputy President to visit various sites established for the purposes of vaccines rollout.

The Biovac Institute is a Public-Private Partnership between the South African government and Biovac Consortium whose focus is on ensuring that the country has the required domestic capacity to respond to both local and regional vaccine needs. This capability intent is in line with the work of the Capacity for Vaccine Development Workstream of the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The Deputy President's visit will be broadcast on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.