South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Visits Vaccine Storage Facility, 2 Mar

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will visit the Biovac Institute in Gauteng tomorrow, 2 March 2021 at 15h00.

The visit follows a decision by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines, chaired by the Deputy President to visit various sites established for the purposes of vaccines rollout.

The Biovac Institute is a Public-Private Partnership between the South African government and Biovac Consortium whose focus is on ensuring that the country has the required domestic capacity to respond to both local and regional vaccine needs. This capability intent is in line with the work of the Capacity for Vaccine Development Workstream of the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The Deputy President's visit will be broadcast on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.