South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 15 February

As of 1pm on 25 February, the Western Cape has 3987 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 274 942 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 259 823 recoveries. A total of 8790 vaccines had been administered by 5pm on 25 February.

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape has recorded 17 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 11 132. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Due to technical issues with the website, the daily dashboard update has been delayed. This may result in some differences in the data contained in this statement and the data reflecting on the dashboard, due to timing differences.

First tranche of vaccine rollout almost complete:

The Western Cape had by 5pm yesterday administered around 67% of the 13 000 vaccines allocated for healthcare workers in the first tranche of the Johnson and Johnson/Sisonke implementation study.

The vaccine doses available for the public sector in this first batch have all been administered. Two vaccination sites, at Groote Schuur and at Tygerberg will be operational this weekend, where just over 2000 remaining doses will be administered to healthcare workers from the private sector.

Over the past week, we have put measures in place to streamline our systems to make them more efficient.

On Saturday, vaccinations will be administered to private hospital staff, and eligible GPs will be vaccinated on Sunday. Anyone coming for their vaccination this weekend must be on the approved list of names, and will need to bring their ID, proof of professional registration and their vaccination voucher.

We have been informed that the doses for the second tranche will arrive in the country on Saturday and we hope to start rolling out the second tranche of doses in the Western Cape next week. In this phase, we will also increase the number of vaccination sites from four currently, to seven and will include sites outside of the metro, as well as a dedicated private sector site.

The Sisonke implementation study vaccines will arrive in four separate batches, spaced two weeks apart, being administered over an eight week period. We estimate that approximately 40% of healthcare workers in the province will be vaccinated in this timeframe with the available vaccines.

As we work towards a wide rollout of vaccines across the province, it remains important that we all continue to behave responsibly to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This includes wearing our masks to cover both the nose and mouth, regular hand washing, and avoiding crowds, close contact and confined spaces.