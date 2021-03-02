South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 566 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 513 959 with 566 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, a further 84 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 0, Gauteng 19, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 36, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 21 which brings the total to 50 077 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 431 336, representing a recovery rate of 94,5%

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 73 047 as of 6.30 pm 1 March 2021.