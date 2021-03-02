South Africa: How to Start a Side Hustle - a Playbook for a New Economy

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nic Haralambous

Everyone has an idea that they believe could be a business, but very few take the leap. With the economy turned upside down by Covid-19, there is no better time to get started on a side hustle -- to experiment and generate extra income. Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has spent 20 years building businesses, learning the hard lessons and figuring out what it takes to launch a side hustle.

I often conflate not having enough time with spending time on the wrong things. It's an easy mistake to make.

The things you spend your time on are the things that are the most important to you. You should by now have completed your Hour Audit exercise, which means you have a very clear (and probably very shocking) view of what your priorities are. If you are reading this book because you need to start a side hustle as you don't have enough money but your Hour Audit showed you that you spend 10 hours every week trawling YouTube or doomscrolling through InstaFace, you have a very screwed up list of priorities. Very often our priorities have simply been decided for us because we're too busy to think about them in greater...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

