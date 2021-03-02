South Africa: Now Is the Winter of Our Covid Discontent - but Can a Bright New Spring Be On the Horizon?

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dhesigen Naidoo

Major pandemics in history have sometimes come to represent the darkest hour before the dawn. The Plague punctuated the end of the Dark Ages and made way for the emergence of the European Renaissance. Can Covid-19 be the usher of the New Beginning we so badly need? Can 2021 be the Spring of Hope we desire?

So, 2020 was a bitter winter of discontent. In the most unexpected way, our lives have been devastated by that miniscule, unevolved retrovirus SARS-CoV-2, becoming legendary by its other name - Covid-19.

It has affected every facet of human life for the better part of the year. This health crisis has caused global social destabilisation while bringing the world's economy to its knees. It has been a jobs bloodbath as small businesses in particular struggle to survive. In addition, Covid-19 has become a magnifying glass for the major challenges of our time.

The global climate crisis continues unabated. Even in the midst of the epidemic, stimulus and recovery packages around the world have generally swung in favour of a very traditional industrial model. This raises the possibility of regressing even further from a just, green transition.

This, in turn, gets a further drag from...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick.

