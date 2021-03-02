Liberia: Cemenco Linked to 'Fraudulent' Packaging of Cement

Monrovia — Investigation gathered by FrontPageAfrica has uncovered what is being described as a deceptive business practice by a renowned cement company CEMENCO in LIBERIA.

According to investigation, the management of Cemenco Liberia in recently brought into the country cement bags with a trade mark or brand named LION PRO from Sierra Leone with a grade 42R which different from the original grade 32R specification registered with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Commerce.

It is an opened secret that Cemenco in Liberia has a grade of 32.5R that was tested and certified by the government of Liberia and as such it is malicious to introduce another grade with different specification of 42R.