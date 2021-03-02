Liberia: Cemenco Linked to 'Fraudulent' Packaging of Cement

2 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Investigation gathered by FrontPageAfrica has uncovered what is being described as a deceptive business practice by a renowned cement company CEMENCO in LIBERIA.

According to investigation, the management of Cemenco Liberia in recently brought into the country cement bags with a trade mark or brand named LION PRO from Sierra Leone with a grade 42R which different from the original grade 32R specification registered with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Commerce.

It is an opened secret that Cemenco in Liberia has a grade of 32.5R that was tested and certified by the government of Liberia and as such it is malicious to introduce another grade with different specification of 42R.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.