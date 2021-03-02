Liberia: Health Min. Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah Applauds Arcelormittal Liberia for Great Support to Health Sector

Yekepa — Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for its tremendous support to the country's health sector, especially during this time of the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Visiting the company's Yekepa Hospital at the weekend, Dr. Jallah named the donation of medical supplies including much-needed ventilators, oxygen concentrations, and COVID-19 test kits from ArcelorMittal Liberia as support that helped boost Liberia's fight against COVID-19.

"I would like to thank ArcelorMittal Liberia for all the support they have provided to the Ministry of Health (MOH) throughout the COVID-19 period. The company provided ventilators, COVID test kits, PPE's and other supplies. We really appreciate the partnership and support they have given us," said Dr. Jallah.

The Liberia health Minister who is on a tour of various health facilities along the Liberia-Guinea border in the wake of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in neighboring Guinea expressed satisfaction over the quality of services and the level of Ebola and COVID-19 preparedness at the ArcelorMittal Hospital in Yekepa.

Given the proximity of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Yekepa Concession to the border with Guinea, the Liberian Health Minister stressed that it is important for the health facility to have the necessary equipment and committed staff to help.