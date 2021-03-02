Liberia: Health Min. Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah Applauds Arcelormittal Liberia for Great Support to Health Sector

2 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Yekepa — Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for its tremendous support to the country's health sector, especially during this time of the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Visiting the company's Yekepa Hospital at the weekend, Dr. Jallah named the donation of medical supplies including much-needed ventilators, oxygen concentrations, and COVID-19 test kits from ArcelorMittal Liberia as support that helped boost Liberia's fight against COVID-19.

"I would like to thank ArcelorMittal Liberia for all the support they have provided to the Ministry of Health (MOH) throughout the COVID-19 period. The company provided ventilators, COVID test kits, PPE's and other supplies. We really appreciate the partnership and support they have given us," said Dr. Jallah.

The Liberia health Minister who is on a tour of various health facilities along the Liberia-Guinea border in the wake of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in neighboring Guinea expressed satisfaction over the quality of services and the level of Ebola and COVID-19 preparedness at the ArcelorMittal Hospital in Yekepa.

Given the proximity of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Yekepa Concession to the border with Guinea, the Liberian Health Minister stressed that it is important for the health facility to have the necessary equipment and committed staff to help.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.