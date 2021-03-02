Liberia: Body of Woman Gruesomely Murdered Discovered in Paynesville, 72nd Community

Paynesville — Police in Monrovia have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 46-year old woman whose body was discovered in the 72nd Community early Monday.

According to Police Spokesperson Moses Carter, the deceased, identified as Florence Massaquoi was a resident of Rock Community in Paynesville. He said based on agreement between the family and the police, the body has been deposited at the Capehart Funeral Home in Caldwell where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Residents of the 72nd Community woke up to a horror scene on Monday following the discovery of the body with deep cuts to several parts.

The husband of the deceased, Saika Kanneh, speaking to reporters on the scene said his wife left her Rock Hill's residence on Saturday night and did not return.