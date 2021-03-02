Liberia: 86-Yr-Old 'Garbage Collector' Rescued By U.S.-Based Liberian Organization

2 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Samuel G. Dweh

Monrovia — On February 17, 2021, a story entitled "Liberia: 86-Year-Old Government's Retiree Survives on Garbage Collection" appeared on the website of Liberia's current most popular newspaper, FrontPage Africa, and online versions of other Liberian media institutions--Smart News, News Public Trust, and Global News Network (GNN).

The story was from a chat between this writer and the nonagenarian-- James Weah, born in 1935--on February 12--who had worked as a "street sweeper" with a Liberian Government's Agency--Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) over "ten years", but was retired in 2001.

"I can go hustle--collect garbage from stores and people's homes and throw away to get food money for me and my woman sitting over there. I was a street sweeper for the MCC over ten years, but they retired me because of my old age, but they haven't paid my pension benefits over two years now. So, I'm collecting garbage around to survive," the 86-year-old man had said during his first interaction with this writer.

He had provided genuine proofs of his claims against the Governments of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah.

Mr. Weah's 'plight' shared on the World Wide Web, through FrontPage Africa and other Liberian media institutions, has attracted the attention of "Liberians Supporting Liberians Initiative (LISULI)", a United States-based Liberian humanitarian organization headed by Mr. Michael Padmore.

"When we read Mr. Weah's story on FrontPage Africa's website, we were moved on empathy with his plight, and decided on lending a helping hand, so we went around appealing to individuals and organizations to help us help Mr. Weah," LISULI's official, Glendy Jane Junius, said, via the Organization's Social Media page, to a relative of Mr. Weah's 78-year-old wife, Elizabeth Weah, a day after the story appeared on FrontPage Africa's website.

LISULI is in its "seventh month of existence," Madam Junius added.

The Organization has fulfilled its promise of "help" to Mr. Weah.

The assistance is a seventy-five United States Dollar (US$75) per month for a 12-month period beginning from the month the story appeared on the web pages of Liberian media institutions.

But fifty U.S. Dollars (US$50) will be in uncooked food items, while the balance be in cash, LISUSL's partner in Liberia, Mrs. Ne-Suah Beyan-Livingstone, told this writer via an on-phone discussion on February 23.

