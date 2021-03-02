Liberia: Prosecutor Pushes Court to Convict, Jail and Sanction Kosiah

Bellinzona — Alieu Kosiah should be convicted of all the war crimes charges he faces, jailed for a maximum 20 years and then barred from entering Switzerland for 15 years, prosecutors said on Monday in their final argument four days to the end of the historic trial.

Chief prosecutor Andreas Müller told the Swiss Federal Criminal Court Kosiah was guilty of the 25 counts of murder, cannibalism, rape, sexual enslavement, forced transportation, looting and recruitment of child-soldier. He told the three-judge panel that Kosiah killed for power and looted for wealth.

'"There's no clean war,' Kosiah is right," said Müller, quoting the suspected Liberian war criminal when he appeared in court on last Monday. "But war is no exception to the law, the ultimate red line that affects the victims concerns all of humanity. We are here to defend this ultimate red line. No matter how much time has passed, no matter the 5,000 km that separate countries."

Müller said Kosiah should be given more than 20 years, ruing an old Swiss law that limits penalties for war crimes to that period. Müller pointed to the jail terms handed to others involved in the wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone - Charles Taylor received 50 years, Chucky Taylor 97 and Mohammed Jabbateh, convicted of criminal immigration fraud rather than war crime, is serving a 30 year sentence.

"Alieu Kosiah acted in one of the most cruel conflicts in history, in defiance of the elementary rules of war and above all the very principle of humanity," Müller said. "So, Judge, don't sit back and do nothing."

Kosiah, 45, denies the charges against him, saying that he was not in Lofa County between 1993 and 1994 when the alleged offenses were committed.

A permanent resident of Switzerland since 1998, he is the first Liberian to face a war crimes court in connection with the country's 14-years of civil war. He is one of three former fighters of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO) to be indicted for crimes related to the war. The others are Mohammed Jabbateh and Kunti Kamara.

Murder

Kosiah is accused of 18 civilian murders, including seven in Zorzor, four in Kalahun, eight in Foya, one in Voinjama and one in Babahun.

The brother of one of the victims in Zorzor is one of the seven Liberians who filed the case against Kosiah in 2014, which led to his indictment in 2019 and the trial last December. The man, the first plaintiff to testify against Kosiah when the trial began two weeks ago, said he watched the killings at a gas station that day. Kosiah says he came to Zorzor after it had already been captured, a story another ex-ULIMO general corroborated.