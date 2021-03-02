Liberia: President Weah Provides Solar Street Lights in Sass Town, Grand Kru County

2 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Sass Town — President George Manneh Weah has lit up streets and homes in his native land, Sass Town, Grand Kru County.

Felorkri, Sass Town was lit up Sunday evening with solar power on the eve of the President's departure from the county.

The installation of solar lights came few days after President Weah announced making Sass Town "a beautiful city."

He said, as President, it would be important to ensure that his homeland is developed, while developing other areas in Liberia.

At the commissioning ceremony, President Weah said: "Providing electricity to rural parts of Liberia, including Sasstown, is part of the government's developmental drive to decentralize country's resources."

Early Sunday morning, members of the special presidential street lighting taskforce were seen erecting poles and installing solar panels in Sass Town.

The streets and 500 homes in Sasstown were lighted, as first phase of his electrification of Grand Kru County.

During a formal ceremony recently to light up the streets of Monrovia and its environs, President Weah promised to extend the project to other parts of the country.

While touring communities in the countryside, the President promised locals that his government would, amongst other things, ensure development is spread out across the country, including electrification of their towns and cities.

Sass Town is among one of the least develop areas in Grand Kru County and Liberia at large, with most of its inhabitants relying on fishing and farming as major source of survival.

The place known as the President's birth place lacks major commercial center, one high school and a clinic.

Meanwhile, President Weah has admonished the citizens of Sass Town to take the project as their own, stressing the need to ensure it is protected.

Post Views: 3

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.