Liberia: Nine-Month-Old Undergoes Successful Surgery After Intervention

2 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton Wroinbee Tiah

Buchanan — After living an unbearable life for nine months old little Blessed Jones who couldn't sit or lay on her back due to unknown sickness that caused a swelling on her buttocks and needed surgery to bring her some relief, which was successfully carried at the ELWA Hospital.

Little Blessed Jones and her sister are twins who lost their mother during birth at the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan in 2020.

Little Blessed Jones' care taker Decontee Jones explained that their family couldn't afford US$$1,200 charged by a health institution for the surgery.

She cried saying "This thing had been my worry for months because it really used to hurt this little child".

The care taker told our reporter that they visited serval health centers including the ELWA Hospital in Monrovia but lack of financial support was a major challenge for them.

