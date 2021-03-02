South Africa: How to Kill the Goose That Lays the Golden Eggs - Elevating the National Democratic Revolution Above the Constitution

opinion

It is difficult to imagine a functioning constitutional democracy in which hegemonic control of all the levers of power in society (society, mark you, not just government) is put in place by the dominant alliance in politics.

There has been a great flurry of commentary on the looming confrontation between a recalcitrant former president and the law. Jacob Zuma's trashing of the rule of law via his defiance of the Constitutional Court order directing him to explain himself under interrogation at the Zondo Commission has drawn a great deal of comment, most of it reactive in nature.

The true cause of the looming problem is that both Zuma and the current secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, do not regard themselves as bound by the rule of law and the Constitution. The former thinks the ANC comes first and says so, while the latter assures those who listen to him that the Constitution is not "sacrosanct".

Behind all the drama is a clash in values between those adopted by the country in the Constitution and those of the National Democratic Revolution, the lodestar of the ANC.

A recent weekly newsletter from President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he defends the integrity...