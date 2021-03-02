South Africa: Is It a Farce, a Political Thriller or a Romantic Tragedy? You Never Really Know

analysis

John Hunt (according to his bio, some sort of legend in the world of advertising) has written a sneaky third novel.

You Never Really Know is sneaky in the sense that it creeps up on you, gets under your skin, and then rips the rug out from under you. You never really know where it's about to go, nor if what you've stumbled into is a farce, a political thriller or a romantic tragedy. In some ways it's a parable.

It grips you, though, and keeps you guessing. And it does so while urging your consciousness to expand. It constantly cultivates a kind of empathy that makes it something far greater than merely a well-polished, highly entertaining story.

Hunt's talent is for integrating the slightly fantastical into a wholly recognisable reality. His entire story plays out within an isolated world. The setting is the six-acre unofficial residence of the President of some unnamed African nation - presumably our own, given that he is considered the most powerful man on the continent.

It's within this insular world that our protagonist-narrator has spent his entire life, having been more or less born into his position, first as laundryman and now, as the...