Nigerian Senate Confirms Nomination of New Service Chiefs

Premium Times
Nigerian Senate
2 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Emameh Gabriel

Abuja — The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of new service chiefs.

The new service chiefs, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshall Oladayo Alao, Chief Air Staff replaced former service chiefs who were last week confirmed as non-career by the Senate.

Their confirmation followed the report of the Committee on Defense.

While presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee Senator Aliu Wamako told the Senate that the nominees were thoroughly screened and did not receive any petition against them during the screening process.

It should be recalled that President Buhari had last month wrote to the Senate to confirm the nomination nomination of new service chiefs after the resignation of former service chiefs.

In his remark, Senate President Ahmed Lawan congratulated the new service chiefs and charged them to take the war to terrorists and bandits in their enclaves.

He reminded them to be conscious of the fact that Nigerians expected nothing less from them, just as he recounted how the Senate and indeed, the President Buhari was pressurised to replace their predecessors.

