Nigeria: Govt Opens Osubi Airstrip As Naia Set to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

2 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Awunor

Lagos — The federal government through the Ministry of Aviation on Monday March 1, 2021 approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta State for daylight operations.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this via his Twitter handle stating,"I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport Warri, for daylight operations in VFR conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed. There will not be need for local approvals henceforth".

The Osubi Airport was commissioned on 17th April, 1999 by the former Minister of Aviation, Captain Briggs and was at a point managed by Shell BP and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) before the facility was handed over to Shoreline Oil Services limited.

Meanwhile, all vaccines coming into the country must come through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) , Abuja or it would be declared illegal and seized.

The new development made known by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in a recent tweet, stressing that "All vaccines coming into Nigeria will be permitted to arrive only at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Entry via any other airport will be deemed illegal and subject to confiscation

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.