Nigeria: Govt Opens Osubi Airstrip As Naia Set to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines

Lagos — The federal government through the Ministry of Aviation on Monday March 1, 2021 approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta State for daylight operations.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this via his Twitter handle stating,"I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport Warri, for daylight operations in VFR conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed. There will not be need for local approvals henceforth".

The Osubi Airport was commissioned on 17th April, 1999 by the former Minister of Aviation, Captain Briggs and was at a point managed by Shell BP and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) before the facility was handed over to Shoreline Oil Services limited.

Meanwhile, all vaccines coming into the country must come through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) , Abuja or it would be declared illegal and seized.

The new development made known by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in a recent tweet, stressing that "All vaccines coming into Nigeria will be permitted to arrive only at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Entry via any other airport will be deemed illegal and subject to confiscation