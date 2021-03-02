Zimbabwe: Nakamba to Miss Afcon Qualifiers

2 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will miss this month's African Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia after his club barred him from participating.

The Birmingham based club barred the midfield stalwart from travelling to Zimbabwe due to tighter COVID-19 regulations by British authorities which bar travellers from countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana from travelling to England.

Elite sports-persons, who in the past were exempted from having to satisfy the requirements, which apply to others, no longer enjoy that privilege, if they are coming from the flagged countries.

The same fate could befall other Warriors players like Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe.

Just like everyone, they will now be ordered to undergo a 10-day quarantine, at an airport hotel, which cost £1 750 should they decide to feature for the national team

Nakamba's absence is a huge setback to the Warriors' hopes of qualifying for the AFCON which will be held in Cameroon. Zimbabwe faces familiar foes in Zambia and Botswana with victories in those matches enough to secure aq place among the African football elite in Yaunde.

