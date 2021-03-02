Tunisia: Covid-19 - 21 Fatalities and 392 Infections Reported in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — 392 COVID-19 infections out of 2,378 conducted screening tests, and 21 fatalities were recorded on February 28, the Health Ministry announced Monday in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The number of deaths and infections in Tunisia has so far hit 8,022 and 233,669, respectively.

The recovery count also rose by 722, hitting 198,778, hte report reads.

1,112 patients were hospitalised on February 28, 272 of whom placed in intensive care units and 104 under ventilators in public and private health facilities.