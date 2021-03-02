Tunis/Tunisia — 392 COVID-19 infections out of 2,378 conducted screening tests, and 21 fatalities were recorded on February 28, the Health Ministry announced Monday in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.The number of deaths and...
- Nigeria: Nigeria Receives 3.94 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines
- Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nine Things to Know About Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine Arriving Nigeria
- Ghana: President Gets Covid-19 Jab to Encourage Vaccination Drive
- Zimbabwe: Vaccination Goes to Prisons
- Africa: Africa Must Speak With One Voice On Covid-19 Vaccine Equity, Kagame Says
- Uganda: Covid-19 Curfew - Police Impound Several Vehicles in Lugazi
- Zimbabwe: Establish Report On Covid-19 Resources Received, Govt Urged
- South Africa: Struggling Actors Feel Abandoned By Govt
- South Africa: eTthekwini Gears Up to Rebuild Tourism Industry
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports One More Death and 4 Infections
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Sees Surge in Death Toll
- Tunisia: Covid-19 - 21 Fatalities and 392 Infections Reported in 24h
- Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo to Get Covid-19 Vaccines On Saturday
- Nigeria: Covid-19 Vaccines Shipped By Covax Arrives Nigeria
- Nigeria: Govt Opens Osubi Airstrip As Naia Set to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines