Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Sees Surge in Death Toll

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVId-19 fatalities were reported in Monastir governorate, taking the death toll to 366 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest figures provided by the Local Health Directorate.

31 further infections were also recorded, pushing the governorate's infection tally to 14,515.

The recovery count in the region also increased by 171, reaching 13,171.

The governorate currently counts 978 active virus-carriers, 37 of whom are at the Fattouma Bourguiba teaching hospital.