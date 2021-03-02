Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Reports One More Death and 4 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes reported one more death from coronavirus, taking the toll to 277 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

4 additional infections had also been recorded from 31 conducted tests, offical at the local health directorate in Gabes Houssine Jobrane stated to TAP.

Hence the infection tally in the region hit 9,061, including 8,792 recoveries.

The governorate currently counts 268 virus carriers, 81 of whom in South Gabes, 43 in Gabes city, 38 in Mareth and 23 in El Hamma, he pointed out.