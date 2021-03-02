Nigeria: MTNN to Pay Shareholders N120 Billion Final Dividend After Record Turnover

2 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

It declared a N3.50 per share interim dividend in June, which brings its total dividend for 2020 to N9.40 per share or N191.332 billion altogether. MTNN paid shareholders N7.92 per share for 2019.

Telco giant MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTNN), whose revenue touched a new high of N1.346 trillion in 2020, has announced a final dividend of N5.90 per share translating to a payout of N120.092 billion.

The dividend is 'subject to appropriate deduction of withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on May 24, 2021,' MTNN said in a note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The register of shareholders will be closed on March 5, preparatory to dividend payment on May 26.

Investors desiring to benefit from the incentive must own MTNN share ahead of the qualification date, which is May 4.

Meanwhile, the telco will hold its annual general meeting on May 25, where shareholders will vote to approve its earnings report.

MTNN shares closed trade in Lagos on Monday at N174, recording no change.

