South Africa: Petrol Price Increases in March

The price of petrol is set to increase by 65 cents a litre as of Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DMRE said the prices of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 65 cents a litre.

A litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.67, will increase to R16.32 a litre.

This is the third fuel price increase this year.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 54 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 56 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 47 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 63 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 87 cents per kilogram.

"The rand appreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by around 14 cents a litre," said the department.