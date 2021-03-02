South Africa: Petrol Price Increases in March

2 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The price of petrol is set to increase by 65 cents a litre as of Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DMRE said the prices of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 65 cents a litre.

A litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.67, will increase to R16.32 a litre.

This is the third fuel price increase this year.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 54 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 56 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 47 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 63 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 87 cents per kilogram.

"The rand appreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by around 14 cents a litre," said the department.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.