South Africa: Sassa Official Arrested for Fake Matric Certificate

2 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) employee in Mpumalanga faces the grim prospect of jail time for allegedly falsifying her qualifications.

On Monday, Alina Dimakatso Nkwanyana Selepe was released on R3000 bail after she was arrested on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Mpumalanga.

In a statement, the Hawks said the Volkrust resident is facing fraud charges.

"It is alleged that in 2006 there was an advertised post for team leader: administration in the department of SASSA. In applying for the said position, the suspect submitted a fraudulent matric certificate, which was one of the requirements for that job. As a result, the suspect was employed and appointed as a team leader: administration at SASSA, Volkrust in Mpumalanga," said the Hawks.

The Hawks said the SASSA office vetted the qualifications with the Department of Education. It was during this process that it was discovered that her matric certificate was fraudulent.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Nelspruit in December 2020. A subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect prejudiced the government over R4 million in salary between 2006 and 2020.

The case was postponed to 26 March 2021.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.