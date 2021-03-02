South Africa: The Age of Coalitions or the Age of Realignment?

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

South African politics sometimes gives the impression of a logjam, as if everything is standing still, partly because the different ANC factions are still trying to resolve the divided outcome of the Nasrec conference -- but pressure is building, and leaders will try to use this.

For the first time, the opposition DA appears to be suggesting it could work, to an extent, with part of the ANC.

This appears to be an attempt to send out several signals. While it is unlikely to herald any immediate change in our politics, it does reveal how constituencies with big similarities are divided by party allegiance, when in fact their interests might be better served by working together. So, it is entirely possible that a realignment does occur at some point in the future.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times published parts of an interview with the DA's leader, John Steenhuisen (its reporting on this is contested, and the DA says it's complaining to the Press Ombud over how he was quoted). Later, Steenhuisen spoke to SAfm, explaining his suggestion.

Essentially, Steenhuisen appears to be stating that he and his party are prepared to ensure that the "middle" of our politics is protected...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.