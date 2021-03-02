South Africa: North West Legislature Condemns Alleged Gang Attacks At Jouberton Police Station

2 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety condemns alleged gang attacks at Jouberton Police Station

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Public Works, Roads, Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon. Onicca Medupe has strongly condemned the alleged gang attacks on members of the South African Police Services stationed at Jouberton Police Station in Klerksdorp.

This follows an incident where members of a suspected gang allegedly stormed the police station demanding to see the station commissioner and accusing the police officers of conniving with other gangs in the areas concerning certain issues which include the burning of properties from 20 February 2021 to date.

Hon. Medupe said the Portfolio Committee is saddened by the incident and has called for calm following the incident at the police station. "It is very unfortunate that such incident had to occur, especially in a place where communities are supposed to seek help and protection. We believe that if community members are not satisfied with the services rendered by SAPS, they should address them through relevant platforms such as the Independent Police Directorate.

"Lawlessness has no place in our communities. We are concerned about the attacks on SAPS man and women that are supposed to be protecting our communities. We have requested the SAPS to prepare a report on the incident, and the Portfolio Committee will conduct an urgent oversight visit to the police station to meet with management where it will establish the cause of the incident and find possible solutions to curb the sporadic violent acts that have been happening in the area," said Hon. Medupe.

