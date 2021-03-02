Malawi Posts Corporation Conducts First Zikomo Promotion

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) conducted first Zikomo Promotion draw targeting people who travel in their buses and also those who send their goods on courier.

The promotion will run from up to March 30 2021 with various prizes ranging from money, golf shirts, T shirts, mug, umbrellas and caps to be won.

Speaking during the draw, MPC acting director of courier and buses, Thom Kachali said: "In response to the positive response of their customers towards the promotion.

"We are very grateful to our customers for their response on the promotion. We have enjoyed massive support from Malawians," said Kachali.

During the draw, the 10 winners from both regions won assorted prizes including T shirts, Mugs, Umbrellas.

In a phone interview with Nyasa Times after the draw, one of the winners, Spenson Nyirenda, who won a T shirt, said he was excited with the prize and was more motivated to continue travelling using Post buses.

In order to enter the promotion, a person has to travel using Post buses where they will be required to fill their names, and phone numbers.

The grand prize money is K300, 000,while second prize is K150, 000.Third prize money is K50, 000.

The second draw will be conducted on 19 March with the last one expected to take place on 3rd April 2021.