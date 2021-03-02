South Africa: Ace Going Nowhere, New ANC Step-Aside Guidelines Reveal

analysis

Instead, the party's secretary-general is given supra-authority over the Integrity Commission.

As he makes a bid to become ANC president at its next elective conference, still scheduled for 2022, party secretary-general Ace Magashule will not step aside any time soon.

Magashule has been charged with fraud and corruption related to his term as Free State premier and overseer of the R255-million asbestos roofing contract. According to the party's 2017 ethics resolution, he should now step aside from his role following a December finding by its Integrity Commission.

But he has hung tough since then and a set of step-aside guidelines, developed by a legal committee, favour him staying in office. The guidelines were first reported by City Press and reveal that Magashule's office has been given massive power to decide how, when and if members facing charges step aside or not.

The guidelines also dilute the previous authority of the Integrity Commission (the graphic below shows how). Whereas the commission had the power to call members, this appears now to have been taken away. The secretary-general's office will undertake a 21-day investigation before deciding whether to refer the matter to the integrity body.

And whereas...