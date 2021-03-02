Malawi: The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce - a Call for Submissions

2 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
press release By Pilirani Phiri

The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce is inviting the general public to submit their views, proposals and comments on the review of the three Government Systems of Allowances, Procurement and Employment Contracts as mandated by His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, on 14th February 2021.

Please categorise your submissions as follows:

System of Allowances.

System of Procurement.

iii. System of Employment Contracts.

Conditions of Service.

Restructuring of the Public Service.

The comments or views or proposals should be sent by 21st March, 2021 to the following:

Email Address: [email protected]

Facebook Page: Malawi Public Sector Reforms: https://www.facebook.com/MalawiPublicSectorReforms

iii. WhatsApp: 0883 682 197 (Text messages only, no calls)

Twitter handle: @the_reforms

Scheduled meetings with different stakeholder groups depending on the specific task at hand will be organized in due course. The Taskforce values the input of every Malawian citizen hence the call for the submissions.

For further information, contact Mr. McCarthy Mwalwimba, Public Relations Officer for Public Sector Reforms on 0999 673 416 or Directors, Ms. Emmie Galafa on 0884 144 006 and Mr Sibusiso Jere on 0888 307 577.

Pilirani Phiri,

Press Office of the Vice President

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.