Malawi: The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce - a Call for Submissions

press release

The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce is inviting the general public to submit their views, proposals and comments on the review of the three Government Systems of Allowances, Procurement and Employment Contracts as mandated by His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, on 14th February 2021.

Please categorise your submissions as follows:

System of Allowances.

System of Procurement.

iii. System of Employment Contracts.

Conditions of Service.

Restructuring of the Public Service.

The comments or views or proposals should be sent by 21st March, 2021 to the following:

Email Address: [email protected]

Facebook Page: Malawi Public Sector Reforms: https://www.facebook.com/MalawiPublicSectorReforms

iii. WhatsApp: 0883 682 197 (Text messages only, no calls)

Twitter handle: @the_reforms

Scheduled meetings with different stakeholder groups depending on the specific task at hand will be organized in due course. The Taskforce values the input of every Malawian citizen hence the call for the submissions.

For further information, contact Mr. McCarthy Mwalwimba, Public Relations Officer for Public Sector Reforms on 0999 673 416 or Directors, Ms. Emmie Galafa on 0884 144 006 and Mr Sibusiso Jere on 0888 307 577.

Pilirani Phiri,

Press Office of the Vice President