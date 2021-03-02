Uganda: Police Arrest 8 Suspects Over Killing of Sfc Soldier

2 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Police have bust a gang suspected to have been behind 21 robberies and killing of 10 people, including a Special Forces Command officer, in greater Luweero.

The gang allegedly shot Maj Noel Mwesigye dead and took his pistol in Luweero District on January 17. The gang also allegedly killed Lawrence Kawuki in Nakeseke District and eight others in various robberies.

Police Flying Squad operatives have arrested eight suspects, who include a woman, and are still hunting for several others who are on the run.

All the suspects are residents of the greater Luweero, which is comprised of Luweero, Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday described the arrest as a milestone in ending violent crime in the Savannah police region. He added that the killer gun that was used in nearly all the 21 incidents was also recovered by the Flying Squad.

"The suspects had earlier robbed the gun from the Uganda People's Defence Forces soldier. We have also recovered the pistol they robbed from Maj Mwesigye. Three magazines and 17 ammunitions (bullets) were recovered after searching the homes of the suspects," Mr Enanga said yesterday.

He said the suspects face 10 counts of murder, 21 counts of aggravated robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The armed criminals would waylay business people and others before making off with their valuables. Most victims were robbed of between Shs400,000 and Shs7m. Some of the victims include Mr Rajab Sseruwu, Mr Rajab Ssuuna, Mr George Musisi, Ms Janat Nabirembe, Ms Sarah Nalubega, Ms Cissy Nakimbowa, Mr Tonny Kalabi, Ms Jessica Najjuuko, Mr Herbert Kiviiri, Mr Joseph Mpaga and Mr Lawrence Kawuki.

The bust of the gang followed intelligence information about one of them who was involved in robbery. "When we searched the home of one of the suspects, we found an SMG gun whose muzzle had been cut off. The gun was examined and linked to the shootings in the three districts," Mr Enanga said.

