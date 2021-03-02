Uganda: Covid-19 Curfew - Police Impound Several Vehicles in Lugazi

Dozens of travellers are detained at Lugazi Police Station in Buikwe District after police impounded seven vehicles that were transporting them beyond the 9 PM curfew time on Monday.

All the drivers were arrested by cops who were enforcing Covid-19 control measures.

In the Monday night operation, four buses and three taxis were impounded between 11 PM and 2 PM.

According to ASP Robert Kalyesubula, the acting spokesperson of Ssezibwa Region, the detained drivers will be prosecuted.

"Similar operations are ongoing and once you are found travelling beyond curfew time, we shall arrest you. You can spend a night at a nearby police station if curfew time finds you on the road," he said.

However, Mr David Okumu, one of the bus drivers urged the government to lift the curfew time because the endless curfew is making their business unprofitable.

"The curfew is affecting our business so much because we carry few passengers and yet we pay heavy taxes to the government," Mr Okumu said.

Mr Simon Opio, a student at Kyambogo University, Soroti branch said he missed Tuesday lectures since he is still stranded at Lugazi Police Station.