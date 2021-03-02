Uganda: Covid-19 Curfew - Police Impound Several Vehicles in Lugazi

2 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derick Kissa

Dozens of travellers are detained at Lugazi Police Station in Buikwe District after police impounded seven vehicles that were transporting them beyond the 9 PM curfew time on Monday.

All the drivers were arrested by cops who were enforcing Covid-19 control measures.

In the Monday night operation, four buses and three taxis were impounded between 11 PM and 2 PM.

According to ASP Robert Kalyesubula, the acting spokesperson of Ssezibwa Region, the detained drivers will be prosecuted.

"Similar operations are ongoing and once you are found travelling beyond curfew time, we shall arrest you. You can spend a night at a nearby police station if curfew time finds you on the road," he said.

However, Mr David Okumu, one of the bus drivers urged the government to lift the curfew time because the endless curfew is making their business unprofitable.

"The curfew is affecting our business so much because we carry few passengers and yet we pay heavy taxes to the government," Mr Okumu said.

Mr Simon Opio, a student at Kyambogo University, Soroti branch said he missed Tuesday lectures since he is still stranded at Lugazi Police Station.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Rollout of First Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Under Way Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.