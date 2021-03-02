South Africa: Land Court Bill to Ensure Stronger Judicial Oversight Over Land Claims

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has outlined the contents of the Land Court Bill which was approved by Cabinet last week, saying it will deal with issues including expropriation and outstanding claims. The Bill is yet to be gazetted.

The Land Court Bill aims to ensure stronger judicial oversight over land claims, leading to better settlements and reducing the scope for corruption, said Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola on Monday as he unpacked the Cabinet-approved Land Court Bill.

Cabinet approved the submission of the Land Court Bill to parliament for processing at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 24 February.

"The Bill establishes a specialist Land Court, with its judgements, orders and decisions appealable at the proposed specialist Land Court of Appeal," acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The Land Court Bill will seek to resolve the challenges that were experienced under the Restitution of Land Rights Act, "such as backlogs in land claims and dispute resolution mechanisms when disputes arise", she said.

Speaking to the...

